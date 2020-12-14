Islamabad, Dec 14 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office alleged that due to the firing in the Chirikot Sector of the LoC on Sunday, two civilians were injured.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

