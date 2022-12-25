Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): A terrorist and a soldier were killed during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza region of Balochistan's Zhob district, Dawn reported citing the army's media affairs wing. Two soldiers were wounded in the exchange of fire.

The incident is reported at a time when Pakistan continues to face the increasing threat of terrorism, including those involving elements and groups said to be operating from Afghanistan since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan called off its ceasefire with the government in late November.

In the statement issued on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was started based on "credible information," according to Dawn. It said that the operation continued for the past 96 hours.

According to ISPR, the operation was aimed to "deny terrorists the use of few suspected routes to move across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to sneak into KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) along the interprovincial boundary and target citizens and security forces."

The ISPR said that a group of terrorists was intercepted on Sunday after continuous surveillance and sanitation of the region, as per the Dawn report. It added that the terrorists opened fire on security personnel "during the establishment of blocking positions to deny the terrorists escape routes."

In the exchange of fire, a soldier, Sepoy Haq Nawaz was killed and two others sustained injuries. The ISPR further said that a terrorist was killed and the terrorists were supported by their facilitators from across the border through firing.

On December 24, a high-level meeting was held to review the law and order situation in Balochistan. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo presided over the meeting, according to Dawn. During the meeting, the authorities decided to take strong measures with regards to the recent wave of terrorist attacks across Pakistan.

Security agencies have been asked to keep a vigilant eye on the activities of the banned organisations, as per the news report. Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo asserted that there would be no compromise on the law and order and no one will be permitted to stop the development in the process. During the meeting, the authorities decided to increase the number of security personnel posted in sensitive areas. (ANI)

