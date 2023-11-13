Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): At least three people were killed in a collision between a bus and a rickshaw near Hub Chowki in Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The accident took place near Hub Chowki when an overspeeding bus collided with a rickshaw and motorcycle. Three people, including a woman and a girl, died in the accident.

Earlier on Saturday, six members of the same family were killed in a car accident in Lahore's Defence Phase 7 area late on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the family was returning to their home in Shadab Colony in two cars when one of the cars rammed into the other near Defence Phase 7. The victims have been identified as Muhammad Hussain, Rukhsana, Anyiba, Huzafa, Sajad and Aysha, according to an ARY News report.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred in the Defence-C area when three vehicles collided with one another, resulting in six people including two children being severely injured. The injured were taken to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

After the accident, the police rushed to the spot and collected forensic evidence. Police said further investigation is being conducted into the matter. Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed condolences over the deaths and sought a report from the concerned authorities.

On October 11, at least 12 people were killed and 11 others were injured in a collision between a car and van in Khairpur, ARY News reported.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the accident occurred in Khairpur when a Sukkur-bound van collided with a car. The accident claimed the lives of 12 people.

The administration said that three dead bodies were taken to Khairpur and nine others were moved to Sukkur Hospital. Furthermore, 11 people who were injured were taken to Khairpur Hospital. (ANI)

