Kabul [Afghanistan], March 17 (ANI): More than 400 people have died and hundreds more have suffered injuries after a Pakistani military airstrike hit a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, Afghan officials said, according to a report by Tolo News.

The attack has become one of the deadliest single strikes on civilians in Afghanistan in recent years.

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TOLO news reported, citing Afghan authorities, that the strike took place late at night and caused massive destruction at the rehabilitation facility. Many of the victims were patients and staff who were present at the centre at the time of the attack.

According to the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, the number of casualties has continued to rise since the incident.

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"Following last night's bombardment by Pakistan's military regime on a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul, the number of martyrs has so far risen to 400, while the number of injured has reached 250," TOLO News, citing Fitrat, reported.

Local officials said emergency teams rushed to the site after the explosion. Hospitals across Kabul received a large number of wounded people. Authorities fear the death toll could increase further as several of the injured remain in critical condition.

The strike has drawn sharp criticism from international human rights organisations and global observers. The United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, expressed deep concern over the high number of civilian deaths.

Bennett said that he "sympathise[s] with the families of the victims and urge[s] Kabul and Islamabad to reduce tensions and respect international laws, including protecting civilians and public places such as hospitals."

The International Human Rights Foundation also condemned the attack. The organisation stressed that civilian infrastructure must remain protected during any conflict.

It said that "public places such as hospitals should not be targeted". The organisation also called for an independent international investigation into the strike to determine responsibility and to ensure that those responsible "are brought to justice".

Afghanistan and Pakistan share a long and sensitive border. Relations between the two neighbours have faced repeated strain due to security issues and cross-border operations.

According to TOLOnews, Afghan civilians have been primarily targeted by Pakistani forces during previous cross-border strikes as well. Some earlier incidents involved women and children in border provinces, which led to protests and condemnation inside Afghanistan.

The latest attack has triggered strong reactions within the country. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a sharp warning to Pakistan after the strike.

In an interview with TOLOnews, Mujahid said that "the time for diplomacy with Pakistan is over and that the attack must be avenged".

His remarks have raised concerns among regional observers who fear that the incident could lead to further escalation between the two countries.

The incident is likely to strain already fragile ties between Kabul and Islamabad. Regional and international observers have warned of the wider implications of such attacks on efforts to maintain stability in Afghanistan, which has seen years of conflict following the 2021 withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.

Human rights groups and diplomats are now calling on both nations to de-escalate and adhere to international humanitarian standards to prevent further loss of civilian life. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)