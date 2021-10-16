Tehran (Iran), October 16 (ANI): Iranian and Pakistani military commanders have agreed to cooperate in manufacturing military vessels and submarine maintenance, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri visited the Pakistani Navy's shipyards in the port city of Karachi on Friday and was briefed on the process of building warships, boats and submarines, said Tasnim news agency.

The military officials of the two countries agreed to work together on the construction and maintenance of ships and submarines.

Both sides also agreed to share experiences in various naval fields to fight against drug trafficking and terrorism, as well as exchange students.

During the visit, Baqeri emphasised the importance of maritime security at the common sea borders by conducting joint exercises. (ANI)

