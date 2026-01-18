Balochistan [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): The family of a woman allegedly abducted by Pakistani security and intelligence agencies from Hub Chowki has appealed for her immediate recovery. Speaking at a press conference at the Hub-Lasbela Press Club, relatives of Fatima Muhammad Qasim said she was taken from her home in Akram Colony during a late-night operation on January 13. Since that night, the family claims, her whereabouts have remained unknown, with authorities providing no information regarding her detention or any charges against her, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Fatima's brother told journalists that the family is living in constant fear and distress. He said repeated visits to police stations and administrative offices have failed to yield any response. "If there are accusations against my sister, she should be brought before a court," he said, adding that the family is seeking justice through lawful means. Family members stressed that they are long-time residents of Hub Chowki and have no involvement in criminal or militant activities. They described the disappearance as a blatant violation of constitutional rights and demanded that the judiciary and government take immediate action to recover Fatima.

In a separate statement, the Baloch Women Forum said a raid was carried out in Akram Colony on the night of January 13, during which Fatima was allegedly taken away. The forum stated that her case reflects a growing pattern of abuses against Baloch women, which has intensified since 2025. According to the forum, at least twelve cases of enforced disappearances involving Baloch women were documented last year. Of these, one woman was later killed, five were released after enduring physical and psychological trauma, while six remain missing. The majority of these incidents were reported from Hub Chowki, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The forum also revealed that Fatima's husband had previously forcibly disappeared on three occasions before being released, raising further concerns about collective punishment and targeting of families. Condemning the incident, the Baloch Women Forum demanded the immediate recovery of Fatima Muhammad Qasim and all other missing women, calling on Pakistani authorities to end enforced disappearances and ensure accountability, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

