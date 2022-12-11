Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan seems to have lost trust in its police forces as a new survey showed that the people had no confidence in anti-corruption entities, including National Accountability Bureau (NAB), according to Pakistan Today.

According to the latest survey conducted by Transparency International, the majority of the people considered anti-corruption watchdogs' role as "ineffective" in curbing the menace in the country.

In the latest survey, 45per cent of people considered anti-corruption institutions' role as 'ineffective' in curbing corruption in Pakistan. In Sindh, 35 per cent of Pakistanis considered the NAB's role as effective in curbing corruption.

In Punjab (31 per cent), KP (61 per cent), and Balochistan (58 per cent), Pakistanis considered the role of "none of the anti-corruption institutions" to be effective in curbing corruption in Pakistan.

Pakistanis continued to believe that corruption in public service delivery is high. According to the citizens, the three most corrupt public services for which people have to pay bribes are contracts of roads (40 per cent), access to uninterrupted electricity (28 per cent), and access to clean drinking water (17 per cent).

In Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, maintenance of roads tops the list of public service delivery perceived by the citizens to be the most corrupt. While in KP, the majority of citizens (47 per cent) consider access to uninterrupted electricity to be the most corrupt public service delivery, reported Pakistan Today.

The three most important causes of corruption, according to NCPS 2022, are delayed decisions in corruption cases (31 per cent), use of state institutions by governments for their gain (26 per cent), and incompetence of the government (19 per cent).

In Sindh (43 per cent) and Punjab (29 per cent), citizens consider that state institutions are used by governments for their 'personal gain' as the most potent reason for corruption in Pakistan.

While KP (43 per cent) and Balochistan (32 per cent) consider "delay in decisions of corruption cases" as the main reason for corruption in Pakistan.

In the Sindh region, education remained the most corrupt sector, police was seen as the second most corrupt, while tendering and contracting was the third most corrupt.

In Punjab, police remained the most corrupt sector, while tendering and contracting were seen as the second most corrupt. The judiciary was the third most corrupt, as per Pakistan Today report.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the judiciary remained the most corrupt sector while tendering and contracting was seen as the second most corrupt. The police department was the third most corrupt.

In Balochistan, tendering and contracting remained the most corrupt sector, police were seen as the second most corrupt and the judiciary was the third most corrupt.

At the national level, 54 per cent of citizens believe that the news channel's reporting is biased, according to Pakistan Today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tied the country's turnaround to the eradication of corruption in all its forms, calling the menace a major cause of instability as it was not only undermining the economy but also the administrative structure.

The premier also underscored the need for doing away with the practice of using corruption as a tool for political victimization.

He said that the previous government jailed political opponents on the basis of frivolous corruption allegations. (ANI)

