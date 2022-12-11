Kathmandu, December 11: A 43-year-old Nepalese citizen was arrested on Sunday for duping people of at least Rs 200 lakhs under the pretext of promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Held for Duping People on Pretext of Helping Withdraw Money From ATM; 44 Debit Cards Recovered.

Narendra Pakhrin was arrested from eastern Nepal's Morang district, near Biratnagar Industrial Estate after the police received a tip-off about his whereabouts. Shimla: Police Arrest Nepali National, Recover 60 Gm Charas.

Pakhrin charged at least Rs 6 lakh each from more than 25 job aspirants, according to the police. He was booked for cheating people by promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said. Nepal Police have initiated further investigation in this case.

