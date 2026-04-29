World News | Pakistan's Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped in Endless Legal Delays

Lahore [Pakistan], April 29 (ANI): Thousands of cases involving workplace harassment and women's inheritance rights have been stalled in Pakistan's Punjab province due to the prolonged absence of a Provincial Ombudsperson, a situation that has persisted for nearly nine months. The position has remained unfilled since May 2025, when the last officeholder's tenure ended, leaving a mounting backlog and many women without timely legal recourse, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the Ombudsperson's office, established in 2013, has previously been led by figures such as Dr Mira Phailbus, Farukhanda Wasim Afzal, Rukhsana Gilani, and Nabila Hakim Ali Khan. However, the lack of a current appointment has significantly slowed the resolution of complaints, despite a steady rise in reported harassment cases over recent years.

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Departments such as education, health, police, and social welfare, where women form a substantial part of the workforce, account for most complaints. Official figures show that between 2021 and 2024, over 6,600 cases were registered, with a high disposal rate during active tenures. In contrast, from 2025 to March 2026, more than 3,000 complaints were filed, but over 1,000 remain unresolved due to the administrative vacuum.

Victims describe persistent delays and systemic hurdles. One education officer revealed ongoing harassment and pressure from superiors, with her case dragging on for over a year without closure.

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Meanwhile, inheritance disputes under the Punjab Enforcement of Women Property Rights Act 2021 have also been affected. More than 10,000 cases have been filed since the law's introduction, yet around 4,000 remain pending. Women like Shazia Bibi and Samina Nadeem recount years of repeated hearings without outcomes, while others face intimidation from family members, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Legal analyst Abdullah Malik attributes the delays to administrative gaps, weak coordination, and procedural flaws, further alleging that recent appointments, including that of Dr Najma Afzal Khan, may have been politically influenced. Officials, including Uzma Rubab, maintain that interim mechanisms such as the helpline 1043 are in place, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)