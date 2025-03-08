Tharparkar [Sindh], March 8(ANI): In the arid, rural areas of Tharparkar district of Sindh, girls have been facing significant barriers to education, forcing many to give up on their dreams, reported The News International.

With a population of 1.8 million, the district has limited educational facilities, and the ones that exist are mostly concentrated in urban areas. The News International reported that a large number of girls are compelled to attend boys' schools due to the absence of girls' schools in their villages.

According to The News International, one such student is seventh-grader Joyita Kumari, who travels several kilometres each day to attend the Government Boys High School in Malanhore Vena. Despite her passion for learning, Joyita's future remains uncertain.

She dreams of becoming a teacher, doctor, or engineer, but for many girls in Thar, such aspirations remain out of reach due to social and logistical challenges.

Cultural norms, financial constraints, and the pressure of household responsibilities often prevent girls from pursuing education. "I gather firewood, collect fodder for cattle, and graze livestock. I have never seen a school," said Minbhi, a young girl from the area.

Her mother explained, "She collects firewood and fodder, which we sell to buy food. I stay home to manage household work, so she has no choice but to help."

According to official statistics, the literacy rate for girls in Tharparkar is a shocking 23 percent. Local education officials, like Shamsuddin, the District Officer for Secondary Education, have acknowledged the dire need for more schools and resources for girls in the area, as reported by News International.

The people of Thar believe that improved access to education, alongside water and healthcare, could transform their lives and break the cycle of poverty. Until then, many girls like Joyita will continue to face an uphill battle to fulfill their dreams. (ANI)

