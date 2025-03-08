London, March 8: Emergency services were called to the Palace of Westminster in London on Saturday after a man holding a Palestinian flag climbed up Big Ben tower, police said. Photos show the barefoot man standing on a ledge several metres up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben. Westminster Bridge and a nearby bridge were closed, and several emergency services vehicles were at the scene as crowds looked on from behind a police cordon. Cate Blanchett's Palestine Flag-Inspired Cannes 2024 Outfit Goes Viral, Netizens Heap Praises on Australian Actress (View Pics).

Man with Palestinian Flag Climbs Up Big Ben Tower

JUST IN - UK police closed the area around Big Ben in London after a man holding a Palestinian flag climbed up the tower housing the famous clock and bell. pic.twitter.com/fMMyyf70vD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 8, 2025

The Metropolitan Police said officers were at the scene “working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion," alongside firefighters and ambulance services. Three emergency workers were lifted up on a fire brigade ladder platform and were seen using a megaphone to speak to the man on the ledge. Officials said tours of the Houses of Parliament were cancelled Saturday because of the incident. No other details were immediately available.