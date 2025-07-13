Deir Al-balah (Gaza Strip), Jul 13 (AP) The Palestinian death toll in the 21-month-long war in Gaza has surpassed 58,000, the Health Ministry in the territory said Sunday.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count but says that more than half of the dead are women and children.

The rising death toll comes as Israel and Hamas are discussing terms for a US-backed ceasefire. (AP)

