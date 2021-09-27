Kathmandu, Sep 27 (PTI) A commercial passenger aircraft was diverted to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) here on Monday after it encountered a technical glitch.

Buddha Air's ATR 72 aircraft failed to land at Biratnagar Airport in Morang district -- scheduled at 8.30 am -- due to a technical problem in its landing gear, officials said, adding that the plane was diverted to the Kathmandu Airport where it landed safely.

The flight comprised 73 occupants, including two children and three crew members. All passengers onboard the aircraft are safe, authorities said.

“All medical and emergency facilities were on standby at the time of landing,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Post newspaper said the Buddha Air plane faced the problem of excess weight, due to which it had to burn fuel to reduce its mass before landing.

