Houston, Jun 19 (PTI) Hundreds of people from different walks of life in the US participated in a walkathon to promote soil conservation and urged the global population to intensify efforts towards increasing the organic content of the world's soil to 3-6 per cent.

Organised by the Isha Foundation in conjunction with Conscious Planet, an effort to align human activity to be supportive of nature and all life on our planet, the 5 km walkathon was part of a global effort to secure the future generation.

According to authorities, hundreds of people, despite scorching heat, joined Save Soil movement in over 60 cities across North and South America, for coordinated walkathons to raise awareness about a silently brewing crisis of soil degradation.

In Houston, the participants were from different walks of life, including the local administration, City officials, Houston police, media and the Indian diaspora.

Before flagging off the 5 km walkathon, the Save Soil activists informed all that the soil is in danger of becoming sand. It needs more organic matter like plant and animal waste to stop this from happening.

“By mobilising people now, change is possible and we can make it happen by coming together as one voice. Indeed, Save Soil's overarching goal is to increase the organic content of the world's soil to 3-6 per cent—an achievable target if the world acts now,” activists said.

Save Soil, a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet, is launched by yogi and visionary, Sadhguru, as an effort to reach and educate over 3.5 billion people around the globe, by rallying citizen support and advocating policies that support soil health.

Sadhguru, currently on a 100-day, 30,000-kilometer journey after launching the global Movement to Save Soil from extinction in London on March 21, will culminate in southern India on June 21.

“This land is easy to turn around. Ninety per cent of the deforestation has happened because of agriculture on the planet, but nobody wants to talk about it, because there's no money in it. Nobody wants to talk about soil,” said Sadhguru, in his video message to the walkathon participants, urging them to plan an active role in environmental reform.

“If we move towards soil extinction...most of us will not come out it. Once food shortages happen, civilizations will collapse. Our very humanity will evaporate within - few days,” warned Sadhguru

Additionally, United Nations organisations, such as United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Economic Forum and many other global organisations support the Save Soil movement.

Other prominent leaders such as Dr. Jane Goodall, His Holiness Dalai Lama, have also come together in support of the movement.

Asha Kaul, one of the Save Soil organiser, said without soil, growing food for human consumption would be impossible.

“Without soil, growing food for human consumption would be impossible. Currently, 50 per cent of US soil and 75 per cent of European soil lacks sufficient organic content. It is predicted by scientists that by 2045, the world's population will grow to 9.3 billion people, yet the world will produce 40 percent less food than it is producing now,” said Kaul.

