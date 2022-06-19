What is Juneteenth? It is an official holiday in the United States to remember the emancipation of the African American slaves. It was declared a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which became a law. The emancipation commemoration is observed on June 19 yearly to celebrate African-American culture when people come together to mark the day by meeting each other, exchanging greetings and holding dinner parties. Juneteenth 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday.

To give you some background, it was on June 19, 1865, that Union Army General Gordon Granger made an announcement of General Order No. 3 of Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation that stated the freedom of enslaved people in Texas. The Proclamation was originally issued in 1863. Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day. People celebrate their traditions, including the public reading of the Proclamation, holding family reunions, participating in street fairs and singing traditional songs. While we present the historical background of Emancipation Day, it becomes vital that we ascertain the facts and truths that revolve around the day dedicated to honouring the end of slavery in the US. Here are the seven attributes that you must know before you celebrate Jubilee Day 2022. When is Juneteenth 2022? How Did it Become a Federal Holiday? Here's Everything Essential You Need To Know About The Emancipation Day of African Americans

Juneteenth Facts to Know!

1. Oldest Known Holiday

Juneteenth is considered to be the oldest known celebration that originated in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. Known to be 156 years old, Emancipation Day was the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther Jr. Day was adopted later in 1983.

2. Enslaved People Didn't Know About Their Emancipation

While Abraham Lincoln made the announcement for the culmination of slavery on January 1, 1863, the enslaved people didn't really know that they were freed. For more than two-and-a-half years, the enslaved people weren't aware of it until General Granger made the public announcement about their freedom in 1865.

3. Different States Have Different Emancipation Dates

Emancipation Day is celebrated on different dates in different nations as the news of the enslaved people being emancipated didn't reach all at once. New York and Massachusetts celebrate it on January 1, Florida on May 20, District of Columbia on April 16, among the others. Juneteenth 2022 Wishes & Messages: Images, Greetings, Wallpapers, Status & Quotes To Send on Emancipation Day in the US.

4. Juneteenth Has Two Flags

While the first Juneteenth flag was designed by L.J. Graf in 1997, the second flag was created by activist Ben Haith in the year 2000. Important to note is that the second flag is the revision of the first flag and is illustrated by Graf.

5. Celebrations Vary Across Different States

As the tradition of celebrating Juneteenth spread across the US, different states brought their own spin to the conventions. 'Red Soda Water' or 'Strawberry Soda' is famous in the Southern states, while the traditional 'Marcus Garvey Salad' is served in other states to honour the black locals.

6. The Period After Emancipation Was Called "Scatter"

The moment Major Granger made the announcement, the formerly enslaved people started fleeing to the plantations and other states in search of lost family members. Some of them even moved to the North as they didn't want to stay with people who enslaved them.

7. 'Red Drink' Belongs to Africa

The very famous red hibiscus-based drinks that are consumed on Juneteenth are ancestral to West Africa. During the transatlantic slave trade, beverages such as bissap and kola nut tea became popular in the Caribbean.

Now when you know that Juneteenth goes long back and so its facts, it's time to begin the preparations for the day right now! After all, the big holiday demands attention, and you must celebrate it with friends and family.

