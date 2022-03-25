Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the Pakistani people will "definitely come out to rally but only to oust him and his government."

Addressing a public rally in Lahore, Maryam said "People will definitely leave their houses, but only to send you home," she said, Pakistani media organisation Geo News reported.

Taking a jibe at the frequent usage of "trump card" by Khan, that he often says that he will use for the benefit of the nation, the PML-N Vice-President said, "You only have one trump card and that is your resignation."

Maryam accused the Pakistani PM of using money from the national treasure to fund allies. She further stated that people will ask him about using national treasury money.

She said that the Pakistani PM is being ousted only due to the nation's curse. "People beg me to spare them from him whenever I go to Islamabad," Maryam was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The PML-N Vice-President stated that Khan is afraid that people will find out about the money that he has stolen in Bani Gala, a residential area in Islamabad.

"He is afraid of the money he has stolen in Bani Gala," adding "no one will come to his rescue now," Maryam was quoted as saying by Geo News.

"He used to claim he will never give a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)," but "now look how he is begging for one," she added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) announced that matters had been settled with key government ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and that the ruling coalition member will vote in favour of the motion to oust Imran Khan, according to Dawn.

MQM-P is the largest ally of the ruling PTI coalition with seven members in the National Assembly.

"Talks have been held with the MQM today (Thursday) and matters have been settled. It is also possible that some ministers will also be with the opposition," PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar told reporters outside Zardari House after the party's parliamentary party meeting.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively. (ANI)

