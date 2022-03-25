New York, Mar 25 (AP) The deputy head of Russia's military general staff says that 1,351 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine.

Col.-Gen. Sergei Rudskoi also said Friday that 3,825 have been wounded.

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine.

The Russian figure did not appear to include the Moscow-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, and it was not clear whether the toll encompassed Russian forces not part of the Defence Ministry, such as the National Guard. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)