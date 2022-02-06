Manila [Philippines], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,361 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,609,568.

The DOH said 312 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 54,526. The number of active cases dropped to 1,26,227 as the country's positivity rate also fell to 21.5 per cent.

New cases in almost all provinces in the country are declining, Guido David, a professor at the University of the Philippines and OCTA Research fellow, said in a radio interview.

The DOH said that the country's number of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions have steadily fallen since the fourth wave peaked in mid-January. The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has an around 110-million population, has tested over 25 million people since the disease emerged in 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

