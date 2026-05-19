World News | PM Modi Arrives for India-Nordic Summit to Script New Chapter in Diplomacy

Oslo [Norway], May 19 (ANI): Ushering in a new chapter of high-level diplomatic and economic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) arrived at the venue of the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, setting the stage for a major strategic push in Northern Europe.

PM Modi had arrived in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Monday after completing his bilateral engagements in Sweden. The Prime Minister's presence marks the next critical leg of his four-nation European tour. This high-profile dialogue opens a historic chapter in diplomacy, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Scandinavian nation in 43 years since Indira Gandhi's visit in 1983.

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The summit brings together PM Modi and his counterparts from the five Nordic nations, including Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Together, the leaders will deliberate on strategic bilateral and multilateral issues. These high-level talks are geared toward tackling pressing economic and international challenges while enhancing cross-border commercial ties, technological joint ventures, and investment portfolios.

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This diplomatic push serves as a crucial follow-up to previous iterations of the forum, which began with the inaugural summit in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2018, followed by the second edition in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2022.

Highlighting the economic significance of the trip, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "PM Modi's visit will also provide an impetus to India's bilateral trade and investment ties with Nordic countries as well as help build resilient supply chains following the India-EU FTA (Free Trade Agreement) and India-EFTA TEPA (a trade and economic partnership agreement between India and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland)."

The summit features expansive, multi-sector negotiations where leaders from the five Nordic countries hold talks with India on trade, technology, renewable energy, defence and global issues. These extensive discussions highlight a shared commitment to building sustainable economic security across the regions. (ANI)

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