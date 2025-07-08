Brasilia [Brazil], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brasilia on Monday evening (local time) for his State Visit to Brazil. Brazil's Minister of Defence, Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, received him at the airport.

PM Modi appreciated the artists, who performed a traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance to welcome him. He arrived in Brasilia after attending the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7. PM Modi travelled to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Taking new strides in India- Brazil steadfast partnership. PM @narendramodi has landed in the capital city of Brasilia on a State Visit to Brazil. On arrival, he was warmly received by Mr. Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, Minister of Defence of Brazil, at the airport. The welcome was made delightfully musical by the traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1942346136603230692

Also Read | Silver Lion for Argentine's Javier Milei, Sacred Saryu River Water for T&T Counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar: PM Narendra Modi Showcases India's Cultural Heritage With Artistic Gifts to Top World Leaders.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on broadening the Strategic Partnership between the two nations in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

PM Modi described the Rio de Janeiro leg of his visit to Brazil as "productive." He stated that he and other leaders held extensive deliberations at the BRICS Summit. PM Modi stated that his bilateral meetings with world leaders will boost India's friendship with various nations.

PM Modi shared a video on the social media platform X, which showed him participating in the BRICS Summit and holding bilateral meetings with world leaders. The video also showed how PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon arrival in Rio de Janeiro.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi stated, "The Rio leg of my Brazil visit was very productive. We had extensive deliberations at the BRICS Summit. I compliment President Lula and the Brazilian Government for the work they've done through their BRICS Presidency in making this platform even more effective. My bilateral meetings with world leaders will also boost India's friendship with various nations."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1942295637891911823

"Now on the way to Brasilia for the State Visit. Will hold detailed talks with President Lula on different aspects of India-Brazil ties," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1942295640651845688

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi met Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and discussed the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement.

"They reviewed cooperation in the areas of digital collaboration, ICT, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, defence, railways, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, culture and people-to-people linkages," the MEA said in a statement.

"A key area of discussion was strengthening bilateral trade and investment. Both sides expressed interest in the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, aiming to unlock greater economic potential and trade complementarities," it added.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with other BRICS leaders, partners and outreach invitees, gathered for the traditional family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

While addressing a session on 'Environment, COP-30 and Global Health' at the BRICS Summit in Brazil on Monday, PM Modi said India would redefine the BRICS grouping under its upcoming chairmanship by focusing on "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability."

"Under India's BRICS Chairmanship, we will define BRICS in a new form. BRICS would mean 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability'." He affirmed that India would carry forward the spirit of people-centric progress during its leadership of the BRICS in the coming year.

PM Modi arrived in Brazil on Saturday (local time) after concluding his visit to Argentina, where he held a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. After Brazil, PM Modi will head to Namibia on July 9 and also address its parliament.

He began his five-nation visit on Wednesday in Ghana. From Ghana, PM Modi went to Trinidad and Tobago and then to Argentina. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)