New Delhi [India] December 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold a virtual summit on December 17, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

According to an official statement, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including further strengthening cooperation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic.

India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level.

The summit will be organised just after the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country.

After Pakistan facing defeat in the 1971 war, the Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised Indian Army personnel.

In the 1971 war, India divided Pakistan into two pieces. This is one of India's biggest victories.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971. (ANI)

