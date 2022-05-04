Copenhagen [Denmark], May 4 (ANI): On the sidelines of the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Finland PM Sanna Marin and discussed ways to further cement this partnership in trade, investment, technology and other such sectors.

This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

"Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sanna Marin met in Copenhagen. The developmental partnership between India and Finland is rapidly growing. Both leaders discussed ways to further cement this partnership in trade, investment, technology and other such sectors," tweeted the office of the Prime Minister of India.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of the outcomes of the bilateral Virtual Summit held on March 16, 2021, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Both leaders noted that areas like sustainability, digitalization and cooperation in science and education were important pillars of the bilateral partnership. They discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of new and emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, future mobile technologies, clean technologies and smart grids, added the release.

Further, PM Modi invited Finnish companies to partner with Indian companies and take advantage of the enormous opportunities that the Indian market presents, particularly in telecom infrastructure and digital transformations.

Discussions also took place on regional and global developments, and on greater cooperation in international organizations.

Following the bilateral talks, PM Modi will participate in the India-Nordic summit in Denmark, before departing for Paris to meet the newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron on the final day of his 3-day Europe visit on Wednesday.

The second India-Nordic summit will see the participation of the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, and will follow up on the first summit that took place in Stockholm, Sweden in 2018.

"The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," PM Modi had said in his departure statement before embarking on the three-day visit on Sunday.

Following the summit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, the newly re-elected President of France. (ANI)

