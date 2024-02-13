Amidst high anticipation, a significant turnout gathers at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi for PM Narendra Modi's "Ahlan Modi" event. The venue brims with excitement as attendees eagerly await the Prime Minister's address to the Indian diaspora. PM Modi's visit to the UAE strengthens bilateral ties and fosters cultural exchange, evident in the enthusiastic participation of the crowd. PM Modi UAE Visit: Indian Diaspora Gives Warm Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, Eagerly Await BAPS Mandir Inauguration (Watch Videos).

Zayed Sports Stadium Brims with Attendees for PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | UAE: A large number of people present at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi for PM Narendra Modi's 'Ahlan Modi' event. PM will address the Indian diaspora here, shortly. pic.twitter.com/USHsrZnjx8 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

