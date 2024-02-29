New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will inaugurate the new Airstrip and St James Jetty along with six community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius on Thursday.

The two leaders will inaugurate these projects through video conferencing at 1 pm, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius, the PMO release read. Projects will strengthen connectivity of Agalega with mainland Mauritius and strengthen maritime security

"The projects will fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and foster socio-economic development," it added.

The inauguration of these projects is significant as it comes after the recent launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay Card services in Mauritius by PM Modi and Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth on February 12, according to the press release.

At the launch, PM Modi said that India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is implementing new responsibilities of uniting partners with India.

"Today is a special day for three friendly countries in the Indian Ocean region. Today we are connecting our historical relations in a modern digital way. This is proof of our commitment to the development of our people," PM Modi said in a virtual ceremony that launched UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius today.

He said that through Fintech connectivity, not only cross-border transactions but also cross-border connections will be strengthened.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Mauritius Prime Minister Praveen Jugnauth were also present at the event which launched India's UPI services in the two island countries.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said that with the digital payment connectivity, the ties between India and Mauritius have entered a new dimension.

He said, "It gives me great pleasure to join you all on this milestone occasion. The Rupay card co-branded with our national payment switch, the MoCAS, will be designated as the domestic card in Mauritius. India and Mauritius share strong cultural, commercial and people-to-people linkages which date back centuries ago. Today we are giving yet another dimension to this relationship." (ANI)

