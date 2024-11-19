Rio de Janeiro, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

PM Modi stated that their discussions focused on strengthening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. He remarked, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet."

PM Modi Meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas.… pic.twitter.com/BOUbBMeEov — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks Italian PM

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hold bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 19th G-20 summit, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Source - DD News) pic.twitter.com/mVjOKkuJ4O — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi shared on social media platform X.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Earlier, PM Modi met with leaders from Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil.

In his discussions, PM Modi emphasised strengthening ties with both nations in areas such as commerce and defence. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared on X that PM Modi assured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"India-Indonesia: Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM Narendra Modi met President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit. PM congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both in existing domains and by exploring newer areas," Jaiswal wrote on X. Additionally, PM Modi met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

