Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a series of productive interactions with global leaders at the G20 Summit 2024 in Rio de Janeiro on November 18. Among the highlights was his meeting with US President Joe Biden. PM Modi also had a warm exchange with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who graciously welcomed the attendees. Other significant interactions included meetings with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden Shake Hands During G-20 Summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With US President Joe Biden

With @POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a delight to meet him.@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/Z1zGYIVEhm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Warm Exchange With Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Looking forward to the proceedings at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Thankful to President Lula for the warm welcome.@LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/VnklRnWxWN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

A wonderful interaction with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. @LawrenceWongST pic.twitter.com/ukMEVEZoLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Meeting With United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

Met UN Secretary General Mr. António Guterres at the Rio G20 Summit.@antonioguterres pic.twitter.com/mTeFXDCs3d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

