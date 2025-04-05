Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa and appreciated his personal contribution and commitment to strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

PM Modi said that cooperation and robust development partnerships between India and Sri Lanka are guided by the welfare of the people of the two nations. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were present during the meeting.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Glad to meet Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Sajith Premadasa. Appreciated his personal contribution and commitment to strengthening India-Sri Lanka friendship. Our special partnership receives support in Sri Lanka cutting across party lines. Our cooperation and robust development partnership are guided by the welfare of the people of our two countries."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the two leaders exchanged views on ways to further advance cooperation between the two nations.

"PM @narendramodi met Leader of Opposition @sajithpremadasa in Colombo. Exchanged views on ways to further advance India - Sri Lanka cooperation. Our ever-expanding ties enjoy bipartisan support in both our countries," Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Dissanayake held a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks in Colombo. PM Modi calls his talks with Dissanayake "productive and extensive."

"Held extensive and productive talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. A few months ago, President Dissanayake chose India as the place for his first overseas visit after becoming President. Now, I have the honour of being the first foreign leader he is hosting in his Presidency. This indicates his personal commitment to India-Sri Lanka ties and the unbreakable bond that exists between our nations," PM Modi posted on X.

The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored avenues to deepen cooperation in several sectors, including energy, power, and digital technology, as the Prime Minister's Office announced in a statement on X.

"PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with President @anuradisanayake in Colombo. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and explored avenues to deepen cooperation in sectors like energy, solar power, digital technology, trade, agriculture, housing, culture and more," Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. His arrival in Colombo on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019.

PM Modi was accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo on Saturday. It is the first time that Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

Prime Minister Modi reached Colombo after concluding his visit to Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

In Sri Lanka, PM Modi was warmly received at the airport by six senior ministers, despite rains: Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Women and Child Affairs Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj, and Science and Technology Minister Chrishantha Abeysena. (ANI)

