Anuradhapura [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Anuradhapura with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to inaugurate the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line, a project supported by the Indian government.

Calling Dissanayake his friend, PM Modi arrived at the venue to jointly launch the signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line and launch the railway track of the Maho-Omanthai railway line with him.

"In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, several people were awaiting PM Modi and Dissanayake at the Anuradhapura railway station

A Sri Lankan citizen, Ratna Sena, says, "It is a great thing for our country. I like very much that there is a deep friendship between India and Sri Lanka."

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and laid a wreath at the 'Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial' in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, near Colombo on Saturday.

He hailed the brave soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force who laid down their lives in service of peace, unity and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In a post on X, he stated, "Laid a wreath at the IPKF Memorial in Colombo. We remember the brave soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force who laid down their lives in service of peace, unity and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. Their unwavering courage and commitment remain a source of inspiration for us all.

"The IPKF Memorial commemorates the soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force, who made the supreme sacrifice in defending the unity and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka, as per MEA.

Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) community in Sri Lanka's Colombo on Saturday and stressed that the community "constitutes a living bridge" between two nations for more than 200 years. (ANI)

