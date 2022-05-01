Berlin [Germany], May 1 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Germany Harish Parvathaneni on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Germany for India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations is a landmark visit.

"PM's visit to Berlin on May 2-3 for India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations is a landmark visit. This year we not only celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav but also commemorate 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India-Germany," Parvathaneni said.

PM Modi will embark on Monday for his three days visit to Germany, Denmark and France. PM Modi will be visiting Germany at the invitation of Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany.

"It's been over 20 years since we established a strategic partnership with Germany. IGC format provides an opportunity for our two leaders and their ministerial colleagues to review elements of our strategic partnership, review progress so far and be able to chart a future roadmap," Parvathaneni said.

India's Ambassador to Germany further said that PM Modi during his visit will be exploring the new dimensions of green and sustainable development partnership in Germany so that our scientific, technological, and business industry establishments can get together to develop the technological means for both countries to reach their platform and commitments made at Glasgow.

"We are hopeful of reaching agreements for stronger cooperation on green hydrogen, renewable energy and solar energy. This is also an occasion for both the leaders to address a business roundtable and to explore possibilities of increased German investments in India," Parvathaneni added.

He also said the Indian community and Indian students in Germany are eagerly looking forward to PM Modi's visit.

Meanwhile, while addressing a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday said PM Modi will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany. The two leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). (ANI)

