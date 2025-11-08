New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to Bhutan from November 11-12. The visit aims to strengthen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and continues the tradition of regular bilateral high-level exchanges, an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. The two leaders will inaugurate the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, developed jointly by the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The Prime Minister will also attend celebrations dedicated to the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan, the statement said. He will meet the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay.

The Prime Minister's visit coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha from India. He will offer prayers to the holy relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan, the statement added.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership marked by deep mutual trust, goodwill, and respect. The shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties are a hallmark of the special partnership.

The Prime Minister's visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to deliberate on ways to further enhance bilateral partnership and exchange views on regional and wider issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

During the visit, PM Modi is set to review the progress of two new India-Bhutan railway projects: the Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, connecting Assam to southern Bhutan, and the Banarhat-Samtse line, linking West Bengal with southwestern Bhutan.

The Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, estimated at Rs 3,456 crore, will include six stations, two major bridges, 29 additional major bridges, 65 minor bridges, two goods sheds, a flyover, and 39 underpasses, with construction expected to take four years. The Banarhat-Samtse line, costing Rs 577 crore, will feature two stations, one major bridge, 24 minor bridges, an overpass, and 37 underpasses, and is projected to be completed in three years.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the projects would "enhance the overall connectivity between the two countries." He added, "The two areas that have been picked are significant. Gelephu is the centrepiece of The Gelephu Mindfulness City. It is a strategic and visionary project conceived by the King of Bhutan, and we have expressed our support for this. And this is a project which is envisaged as an economic hub for that part of Bhutan. Since Assam is on its border, the project will have a spinoff effect for the entire region."

Speaking about the Samtse project, Misri said, "Some of the potential exports from this area to India will be dolomite, ferro-silicon, quartzite and stone chips. It is an accepted principle of transport economics that railway movement of cargo is far more economic than roads."

Both railway projects were initiated following PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in March 2024, during which the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding.

India remains Bhutan's largest development partner. Under Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29), India has committed Rs 10,000 crore towards community development projects and programme grants, and continues to be Bhutan's top trading partner.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay visited India twice this year. In February, he attended the inaugural Leadership Conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership, inaugurated by Modi. Ahead of his second visit in September, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that these back-to-back visits reflect the "close cooperation and ties between India and Bhutan, built on trust, goodwill, and regular high-level exchanges." (ANI)

