New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a state visit to Mauritius on March 11-12, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Naveen Chandra Ramgoolam.

He will be attending the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the chief guest on March 12.

Addressing a weekly briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "This is in regard to the visit of Prime Minister to Mauritius on the invitation of the prime minister of Mauritius, Doctor Naveen Chandra ran Gulam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be a state visit to Mauritius on March 11 and 12th, 2025 to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius, which falls on 12th of March, as the chief guest, a contingent of Indian Defence Forces will participate in the celebrations, along with the ship from the Indian Navy."

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will call on the President of Mauritius and hold discussions with Prime Minister Ramgoolam.

"The Prime Minister last visited Mauritius in 2015. During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on the president of Mauritius to meet with the Prime Minister of Mauritius and hold several other meetings with important dignitaries and senior leaders from the country," Jaiswal stated.

"More in regard to the recipient showing the press release, you will get more details from this document," he added.

Last month, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam said while addressing the country's Parliament said, "I have great pleasure to inform the House that following my invitation, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the Guest of Honour for our National Day celebrations. It is indeed a singular privilege for our country to host such a distinguished personality who is doing us this honour, despite his very tight schedule and his recent visits to Paris and the United States."

Ramgoolam further said that the visit serves as a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries.

Notably, the country will celebrate its National Day next month. (ANI)

