New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday and agreed to take forward cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic.

After the meeting, PM Modi said in a tweet, "Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM @BorisJohnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in the next decade."

Also Read | Peshawar High Court Summons Imran Khan’s Aide, Federal Ministers Over Contempt of Court.

"We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas - trade and investment, defence and security, climate change, and fighting Covid-19," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)