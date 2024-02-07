World News | Pod of 10 Killer Whales Trapped by Sea Ice off Japan's Northern Island of Hokkaido

Tokyo [Japan], February 7 (ANI): A pod of at least ten killer whales appears to be trapped by sea ice off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, as per CNN.

Officials from Japan's coastal town of Rausu said they have no way to rescue the orcas, which were first spotted by a local fisherman, NHK reported.

A Rausu official told NHK: "We have no choice but to wait for the ice to break up and for them to escape that way."

A local fisherman contacted the Rausu Coast Guard Station on Tuesday morning to report seeing a killer whale stuck by the ice drift not far from the shore, NHK reported, citing the local coast guard, as per CNN.

Drone footage shared on Tuesday by a local wildlife organisation, Wildlife Pro LLC, shows the whales struggling in a small gap between ice flows. The organisation said it encountered the whales while doing marine research, according to a statement on Facebook.

"I saw about 13 killer whales with their heads sticking out of a hole in the ice," a Wildlife Pro LLC employee, who filmed the video, told NHK. "They seemed to be struggling to breathe, and it looke