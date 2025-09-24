PoGB [Pakistan], September 24 (ANI): Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) traders continue their protest at the Sost border point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They are demanding policy reforms and protesting against the collection of sales tax, income tax, and excise duty by the federal government from the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

They are also opposing the imposition of federal taxes on the region. The ongoing demonstration has completely halted cross-border movement.

Meanwhile on September 22, protests at the Sost border point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor continue, as traders stage a sit-in demanding policy reforms. The ongoing demonstration has completely halted cross-border movement. Among the affected are students bound for China, now stranded with their academic deadlines fast approaching.

Tanveer Zia, one of the affected students, said, "We have been stuck here for the past two days, and the deadline for our university is also approaching. Due to this protest, we are facing a lot of difficulties. Our appeal to the government is to take some action so that we can reach our university."

Another student, Shazad Hussain, expressed frustration saying, "The problem right now is that we've already booked our tickets and taken advances. Now the situation is that I have to leave tomorrow no matter what. The road is currently blocked, and I don't know what to do or how to get out. This issue needs to be resolved. It should also be solved in a way that the students can leave from here easily."

Amid the ongoing protest, traders have also raised strong objections to what they call a biased portrayal of their sit-in. They accuse certain media outlets of labelling their peaceful demonstration as disruptive or unlawful. Former Finance Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and current Assembly Member, Javed Manwa, publicly condemned this media narrative, calling it an unjust attack on the region's longstanding struggle for rights. (ANI)

