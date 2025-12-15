London [UK], December 15 (ANI): Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has strongly criticised the governance structure in the region, calling it a "fraud" designed to mislead the international community.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mirza said that while PoJK appears to have all the trappings of a democratic setup, including a Legislative Assembly, a Prime Minister, a President, a Supreme Court and an Inspector General of Police, none of these institutions hold real authority.

"You see, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has a Legislative Assembly, it has a Prime Minister, it has a President, it has a Supreme Court, it has an IG police. However, they are all spineless," Mirza said, adding that the Assembly cannot pass a single law, nor can it appoint or transfer officials.

He explained that all decision-making powers lie with Pakistan's Prime Minister and military establishment, rendering PoJK's institutions purely symbolic. According to him, this setup is deliberately maintained to project an illusion of self-governance.

"This powerless Legislative Assembly is only there to show the world that Kashmiris have been given the right to govern. But how can you govern when you have no power?" he asked, describing the system as "a hoax and a fraud."

Mirza further alleged that Islamabad manipulates political leadership in PoJK at will, citing the recent appointment of Prime Minister Faisal Rathore as an example.

"They bring in a new Prime Minister whenever they want. This man has absolutely no power. He is just a puppet," Mirza said, adding that people on the ground are fully aware of this reality.

Highlighting the economic distress in the region, Mirza said that the suspension of trade with India following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, had hit PoJK residents the hardest. He noted that when former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan halted trade across the Line of Control in protest, the cost was borne not by Pakistan's heartland but by the people of PoJK.

"Cheap pulses, vegetables, wheat and sugar used to come from Indian Jammu and Kashmir. Compared to Pakistan, commodities were more affordable here. Now people are angry and frustrated", he said.

Mirza said the growing public anger has led to repeated protests and general strikes called by the Joint Awami Action Committee, as shortages and inflation continue to worsen.

Mirza also accused Pakistan and its military of systematic exploitation of PoJK's natural resources, including rivers, forests and minerals.

"Pakistan controls our rivers, forests and rare earth minerals. Every day, trucks loaded with wood, coal and other minerals are smuggled into Pakistan," he alleged, adding that no one is allowed to question this extraction. Drawing a comparison with Jammu and Kashmir, Mirza said the fundamental difference lies in how the regions are treated. (ANI)

