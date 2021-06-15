Karachi [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): Violent clashes erupted between the police and protesters after the latter gathered to demonstrate against an anti-encroachment drive, ordered by Pakistan's Supreme Court, in Karachi's Rashid Minhas Road on Tuesday.

An anti-encroachment drive ordered by the Supreme Court has been underway in various parts of the city. The drive took place at the former Aladin Amusement Park which was converted to the Pavilion End Club and where a shopping mall had also been constructed, that the demonstrators had gathered today, to protest against shops being demolished, reported Geo News.

In a court hearing on Monday regarding encroachments in the area, the apex court had ordered the Karachi Commissioner to ensure their removal and file a compliance report within two days.

However, when the operation began, the shopkeepers staged a protest on the road which was met with a baton charge by police, resulting in injuries to several people. A restaurant on the premises was evacuated and all its equipment shifted onto a truck.

Protesters resorted to pelting stones at the law enforcement personnel, leaving a policeman injured.

Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui, who was leading the operation, said there is stiff resistance from the shopkeepers but vowed that the orders of the Supreme Court would be implemented, reported Geo News.

Due to the protest, the flow of traffic was also affected on the main Rashid Minhas Road.

In addition, on the orders of the Supreme Court, the anti-encroachment department took action in Federal B Area Block 15, during which a boundary wall spread over four acres was taken down.

Pakistan has been rocked by several protests over different issues in the past few months. (ANI)

