Concord (New Hampshire), Nov 18 (AP) Several people were shot on Friday at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital, police said.

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren't immediately available.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state's capital city.

Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital. An armoured vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Concord police and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff's Department, along with state police, were at the scene. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was setting up a media centre at a nearby sports field. (AP)

