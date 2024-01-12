Islamabad, Jan 12 (PTI) A week after Pakistan's Senate passed a resolution to postpone the February 8 general elections, a similar resolution was submitted to the upper house of the Parliament while two prominent parties unanimously filed a requisition for the Senate session for timely polls.

Moving the resolution seeking a three-month delay, independent Senator Hidayat Ullah on Friday called for postponing the February 8 general elections given the “security challenges” given the increase in the terrorist attacks in different parts of the country.

“This has created an atmosphere of fear and lack of security in the country,” the resolution said, adding that threatening pamphlets were being sent to candidates' homes and election officers.

“Where the Constitution emphasises that elections must be free and fair, it also ensures the fundamental right of protecting people's lives and property,” it said.

The resolution urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court to delay general elections for three months due to current security challenges.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) unanimously filed a requisition for the Senate session for timely polls.

Quoting sources, The News International newspaper said that PTI Senator Ali Zafar took signatures from other members on a requisition demanding a discussion on the issue of general elections. "Besides, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami senators have also supported the move,” it added.

The requisition contends that Pakistan cannot afford political uncertainty; therefore, to strengthen the democratic process and under Article 224 (2) of the Constitution, the general elections should have been held within 90 days.

There were only 14 members out of the 100-strong Senate when on January 5 the resolution, moved by independent lawmaker Senator Dilawar Khan, to delay the polls was passed in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the deteriorating security situation. It was slammed as “unconstitutional” by major political parties.

Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and Senator Afnanullah Khan of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party opposed the move.

The move received wide coverage in the media, prompting major parties to condemn the efforts to delay the elections. A counter resolution was submitted in the Senate by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, emphasising the need to adhere to “constitutional requirements” and ensure the timely conduct of the polls.

Resolutions passed by the Senate are non-binding and can only be used as a moral force to mobilise support for any political action.

