New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): India has consistently conveyed security concerns to Canada regarding pro-Khalistan elements, urging them not to give any "political space to extremist elements advocating violence and secession," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday.

Addressing weekly briefing, Jaiswal stated, "Our position has very been very consistent over several months and years now, we've told we've conveyed our security concerns to the Canadian side, and we have also urged them not to give any political space to extremist elements, those who advocate violence and those who talk about secession or talk about separatism."

"I hope that the Canadian side will take due note and will take new action against those who advocate anti-India," he added.

Further, the MEA highlighted the recent conversation between Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, marking the first call between the two foreign ministers since the new Canadian government took office.

Taking to social media platform X on May 26, the EAM stated, "Appreciate the telecon with FM Anita Anand of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure."

"Our external affairs minister had a telecon with the Canadian counterpart. It happened last week or this week. This was the first call between the two foreign ministers. Earlier, our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and our External Affairs Minister also congratulated their counterparts," Jaiswal stated.

"In its latest conversation, the External Affairs Minister greeted the Canadian Foreign Minister on her new responsibilities, and both leaders had a discussion on the prospects for India-Canada ties going forward," he added.

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mark J. Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada, extending warm wishes to the Liberal Party for their electoral victory.

Posting on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations Mark J Carney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people."

Carney had taken over the leadership from Justin Trudeau, who resigned towards the end of his term after losing the confidence of his party.

Unlike his predecessor, Trudeau, whose tenure saw strained relations with India following his allegations regarding the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, Carney has publicly advocated for improving ties with India.

He notably extended condolences following the Pahalgam terror attack, signalling a commitment to strengthening India-Canada relations. (ANI)

