Lisbon [ Portugal], October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Portugal has completed the vaccination of 85 per cent of its population against COVID-19, the country's Director-General of Health Graca Freitas said on Saturday.

Freitas told Lusa news agency that Portugal managed to lead the global vaccination race by having "given an opportunity to everyone to be vaccinated" and thanks to the collaboration of the public and health professionals.

According to a press release from Portugal's Health Ministry, around 15.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, making it possible for 8.4 million people to have the complete vaccination.

In addition, Portugal is completing the immunisation of the adolescent population between the ages of 12 and 17, with 83 per cent having completed their vaccination.

As of Friday, Portugal had recorded over 1.07 million COVID-19 cases and 18,027 deaths, according to the official data. (ANI/Xinhua)

