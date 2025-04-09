World News | President Murmu, Slovakian Counterpart Pellegrini Agree to Work Towards Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Bratislava [Slovakia], April 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu held a meeting with her Slovakian counterpart Peter Pellegrini in Bratislava on Wednesday. The two leaders reviewed various facets of bilateral ties and agreed to work towards strengthening the bilateral ties across various sectors.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & President @PellegriniP_ held productive talks in Bratislava. The leaders reviewed various facets of India - Slovakia relations & agreed to work towards strengthening the bilateral partnership across diverse sectors."

During the meeting with Pellegrini, President Murmu noted the rising popularity of Indian art and culture in Slovakia. She spoke about the immense potential for the two nations to collaborate more closely in the rapidly expanding media, entertainment and creative economy sectors of India. She invited Slovakia to participate actively in the upcoming WAVE Summit set to be hosted by India in Mumbai from May 1-4.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), one on cooperation in the field of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) between NSIC and the Slovak Business Agency and another on cooperation between SSIFS and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

The participants in delegation-level talks from Indian side included the accompanying Minister of State, Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya as well as Members of Parliament, Shri Dhaval Patel and Smt. Sandhya Ray and senior officials. The President appreciated the personal commitment and initiative of President Pellegrini towards strengthening bilateral relations.

She highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to collaborate more closely in the rapidly expanding media, entertainment and creative economy sectors of India, including promotion of Slovakia as a filming destination and a partner in joint film production.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu was received by President Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava. President's Secretariat said President Murmu was accorded a traditional welcome as per Slavic traditions and accorded Guard of Honour.

In a post on X, President's Secretariat wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu was received by President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava. She was extended a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt by a couple in folk dress. The President was accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour."

