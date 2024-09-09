Kathmandu, Sep 9 (PTI) President Ramchandra Paudel Monday conferred the insignia of the Chief of Army Staff on Ashok Raj Sigdel, who officially took over the command of the Nepali Army.

President Paudel, the supreme commander of the Nepal Army, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sigdel at a special ceremony held at Sheetal Niwas.

He resented Sigdel with insignia. Following that, Sigdel took over the duties at the Jangi Adda.

Sigdel is the 45th Commander-in-Chief of the Nepali Army. He will serve as Chief of Army Staff for three years.

On August 28, President Paudel named Sigdel as the new army chief, effective from September 9.

Outgoing Army chief Prabhu Ram Sharma, who spent four decades in the Nepali Army, has been on a month-long leave since August 8 as per the mandatory retirement.

