Beijing, Mar 8 (PTI) President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed opening new ground for enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities of the Chinese military to win wars.

Xi, who heads the military besides the ruling Communist Party and the Presidency, said that consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities has profound significance in building a modern socialist country, as well as in achieving the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in 2027 and more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.

Highlighting the goal of maximising China's national strategic capabilities, Xi told a meeting of the PLA delegates attending the annual parliament session that efforts should be made in integrating the strategic layouts, resources and strengths in all areas, in a bid to systematically upgrade the country's overall strength to cope with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and realize strategic objectives.

Xi urged efforts to advance collaborative innovation in science and technology, with a focus on independent and original innovation, thus building high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology at a faster pace, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Strategic capabilities in emerging fields must be bolstered in pursuit of new advantages in national development and international competitions, and the resilience of industrial and supply chains must be enhanced, Xi said.

He ordered coordinating the construction of major infrastructure, accelerating the building of national reserves, and making the reserves more capable of safeguarding national security.

Consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities must draw momentum from reform and innovation, Xi stressed, urging more progress on the issue.

He also called for efforts to foster a sound atmosphere of caring for, devoting to, building and safeguarding national defence among members of the public to pool strengths for consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities and for building a strong country with a strong military.

