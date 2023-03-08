Mumbai, March 8: The Arctic blast, which is said to be intensifying in the United Kingdom is likely to bring along with itself rain and snow this week. It is also expected to hit Southern England and South Wales on Wednesday. Weather experts have also said that snow and hail showers will likely affect Scotland's northern coasts. Meanwhile, the Met office has predicted more snow and ice for a week as an Arctic blast continues to grip the UK.

According to a report in the National News, the intensifying weather due to the arctic blast is likely to cut off communities and even affect travel for a few days across the UK. While the weather department has already issued National Severe Warnings for snow and ice, the Met Office has said that there more warnings and updates to the current ones are very likely. Arctic Blast Hit US: Thousands of Residents Left Without Power in Texas Ahead of Christmas 2022.

Matthew Lehnert, Met's chief meteorologist also said that people living in Southern England and South Wales are expected to wake up to "a few centimetres of snow", while those in the south coast and far south-west are likely to witness rain and sleet. "Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland," he added

Local authorities have urged people to carry along with them pack extra provisions in vehicles which could come in handy if they get stranded due to the arctic blast. Essential items such as a torch and warm clothes are a few things that have been recommended by the authorities in case people get stranded in the winter. Arctic Blast to Hit UK and US Ahead of Christmas 2022, Forecasters Warn of Heavy Snow and Freezing Temperatures.

Presently, the whole of the United Kingdom is under an arctic blast with experts stating that snow, ice, and low temperatures are the main focus of this week's forecast. Amid all of this, the Health and Security Agency of the UK has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for England.

