Punjab [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister after Usman Buzdar resigned from the top post.

PM Imran Khan's aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, made the announcement of the name of Elahi on the social media platform Twitter, reported Dawn. Gill also claimed that PML-Q announced support to PM in the no-confidence motion.

The Opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of Punjab province in the Punjab Assembly.

This comes in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and increasing pressure within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to remove the incumbent chief minister.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house.

Following the tabling of the resolution, the deputy speaker announced that the debate on the resolution would begin on March 31. "The session is adjourned until 4 pm on March 31," he said.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

