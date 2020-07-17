Moscow, Jul 17 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday scrambled Russian military forces for a massive military exercise across the vast country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the maneuvers will last until Tuesday and involve about 150,000 troops, nearly 27,000 military vehicles, 414 aircraft and 106 navy ships.

Also Read | Kolkata Airport Extends Restrictions on Flights Entering From 6 Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Till July 31: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

It noted that the exercise is intended to train the troops for fending off “terrorist threats” in the country's southwest and prepare for the even bigger “Caucasus-2020” drills later this year.

The ministry said the troops will train at 35 shooting ranges.

Also Read | Spain to Kill Over 90,000 Mink After 6 Farm Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus.

The maneuvers will mostly involve land forces based in Russia's southwest, but airborne units and some other forces across Russia will also take part.

The navy drills will span the Black Sea and the Caspian and will also involve some marine units from the Far North and the Pacific.

Russia has expanded the scope of its military drills in recent years amid bitter tensions with the West.

Relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and the Kremlin described NATO's drills near Russian borders as a demonstration of the alliance's hostile intentions.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)