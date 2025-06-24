Advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari. (Photo/X@majedalansari)

Doha [Qatar], June 24 (ANI): The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the missile attack on Al-Udeid Air Base by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), calling it a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter.

In a statement on Monday, Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed Qatar's right to respond proportionately under international law.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law," Al Ansari said in the statement posted on X.

He noted that Qatari air defences successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles and reported no injuries or casualties, as the base had been evacuated earlier as a precaution. He warned that continued military escalations could lead to "catastrophic consequences" for regional and international peace.

"We reassure that Qatar's air defences successfully thwarted attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles. A detailed statement regarding the circumstances of the attack will be issued later by the Ministry of Defence. We also emphasise that the continuation of such escalatory military actions will undermine security and stability in the region, dragging it into situations that could have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security. We call for the immediate cessation of all military actions and for a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue," the statement further read.

"Furthermore, the State of Qatar was one of the first countries to warn against the dangers of Israeli escalation in the region. We have consistently called for diplomatic solutions to be prioritised and have stressed the importance of good neighbourliness and avoiding escalation. We reaffirm that dialogue is the only way to overcome the current crises and ensure the security of the region and the peace of its people. The base had been evacuated earlier, following established security and precautionary measures, given the tensions in the region. All necessary steps were taken to ensure the safety of personnel at the base, including Qatari Armed Forces members, friendly forces, and others. We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted from the attack," it added.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Ministry of Defence corroborated the interception, stating, "Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries."

The Ministry reassured the public of the safety of Qatar's airspace and territory, with the Qatar Armed Forces prepared to handle any threats, and advised citizens to rely on official sources for updates.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Ministry of Interior affirmed the stability of the security situation in the country following the attack and urged the public to avoid rumours or unverified information.

"The Ministry, in coordination with relevant authorities, remains fully prepared and vigilant to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and to maintain the normalcy of public life," it stated.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar also said that the security situation in the country is stable, assuring no cause for concern.

"Indian community in Qatar may note that Qatar's Ministry of Interior has affirmed that security situation in the country is stable & there is no cause for concern. Please follow advice & guidance of local authorities. Our Embassy will open tomorrow for its services as usual," the embassy wrote in a post on X.

The development came following a major escalation that unfolded in the region after Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region, according to CNN.

The move is expected to be a retaliatory move by Iran after the US's airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in the early hours of Sunday. (ANI)

