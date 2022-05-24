Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): The Quad leaders on Tuesday expressed concern over the crisis situation in Myanmar and called for the swift restoration of democracy with the urgent implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus.

"We remain deeply concerned by the crisis in Myanmar, which has caused grave humanitarian suffering and posed challenges to regional stability. We continue to call for the immediate end to violence in Myanmar, the release of all political detainees, including foreigners, engagement in constructive dialogue, humanitarian access, and the swift restoration of democracy," said the Quad leaders in an official statement.

Also Read | India-US Relations a ‘Partnership of Trust’, Says PM Narendra Modi in Meeting with President Joe Biden.

Concerned with the escalating violence and deteriorating living conditions in Myanmar, the leaders extended their support to the efforts of the ASEAN for seeking a solution to the situation in the country.

"We reaffirm our support for ASEAN-led efforts to seek a solution in Myanmar and welcome the role of Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair. We further call for the urgent implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus," read a joint statement of Quad leaders.

Also Read | Poland Formally Cancels Gas Contract With Russia Ahead of Schedule.

Notably, the ASEAN Five-point consensus includes the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and the exercise of utmost restraint by all parties. Second, it includes that a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence seeking a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

The third point says a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the SecretaryGeneral of ASEAN.

It also called for the ASEAN to provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre, while also stating that the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

Meanwhile, the Quad Summit held in Tokyo today provided an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, and President Joe Biden of the United States discussed the issues related to the Indo-pacific region besides other global and regional issues.

The Quad summit witnessed the launch of a new initiative for continuous collaboration in the maritime domain, space, climate change, health, and cyber security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)