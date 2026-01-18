Davos [Switzerland], January 18 (ANI): The World Economic Forum (WEF) has pushed back against calls to bar US President Donald Trump from this year's annual meeting in Davos, saying the idea of disinviting him is not on the agenda.

In an interview with the Swiss-based daily newspaper 20 Minuten, Alois Zwinggi, the Swiss head of the WEF, responded to remarks by the President of the Green Party of Switzerland, Lisa Mazzone, who urged the organisers to prevent Trump's participation, citing Washington's recent intervention in Venezuela, which led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro, former President of the South American nation and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In response, the Zwinggi reiterated the forum's commitment to providing a neutral platform for debate and bringing together a wide range of perspectives.

The Managing Director made it clear that from this standpoint, "the question of disinvitation is irrelevant."

During the telephone interview with 20 Minuten, Zwinggi discussed the upcoming event, noting that while topics such as US tariffs will be discussed, the forum aims to cover a broad array of global issues rather than single out one subject.

He stressed that discussions on artificial intelligence and sustainable prosperity, among others, will be central to the agenda -- reflecting the forum theme "A Spirit of Dialogue".

Trump's attendance at this year's forum will mark his return to Davos for the third time and comes as the White House prepares to lead a large US delegation, including several Cabinet secretaries, to the event.

Leaders from other major economies, including representatives from G7 and G20 countries, will also be present, emphasising the high level of global participation despite past tensions surrounding Trump's policies, Zwinggi noted.

The MD further maintained that the forum's inclusion of diverse voices was essential to fostering robust debate on the world's most pressing challenges, and that Trump's participation, like that of other leaders, reflects this ethos.

"People were giving more thought to how they wanted to build the world of the future. But the world has changed since then, and dialogue is absolutely crucial--and the WEF stands for providing a place where people can talk to each other who, under other circumstances, cannot--or do not want to. That is our strength," Zwinggi said, as quoted by 20 Minuten.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation. (ANI)

