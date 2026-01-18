Seoul, January 18: Hyundai Motor and its sister firm Kia posted a record combined market share in the United States in 2025, buoyed by expanded local production and strong hybrid vehicle sales, despite Washington's aggressive tariff measures, officials said on Sunday. The two South Korean automakers sold a combined 1.84 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, accounting for a record market share of 11.3 per cent, according to data from market watcher Wards Intelligence and industry sources, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai accounted for 6.1 per cent of the U.S. market with sales of 984,017 units, while Kia held a 5.2 per cent share with 852,155 vehicles sold. The motor group ranked fourth in the U.S. market last year, trailing General Motors at 17.5 per cent, Toyota Motor Corp. at 15.5 per cent and Ford Motor Co. at 13.1 per cent. Maruti Suzuki To Invest INR 35,000 Crore for New Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat’s Khoraj, Create 12,000 Jobs and Produce 10 Lakh Vehicles Annually

The market share growth was attributable to its marked sales expansion. Total U.S. auto sales rose 2.4 per cent to 16.23 million vehicles in 2025, while Hyundai and Kia sales climbed 7.5 per cent. Analysts also pointed out that the group benefited from a flexible production strategy and a decision to absorb tariff-related costs, rather than passing them on to consumers. Last year, Hyundai completed its third U.S. plant in Georgia, strengthening its ability to respond to local demand and offset tariff pressures. Mahindra XEV 9S and XUV 7XO Record 93,689 Bookings Worth INR 20,500 Crore on Opening Day.

Vehicle shipments from South Korea to the U.S. fell 4.2 percent on-year in 2025. Strong sales of hybrid vehicles also boosted the market share, with the automakers' U.S. hybrid sales surging 48.8 percent to 331,023 units last year, the data showed. The group has said it plans to expand U.S. production capacity to more than 1.2 million vehicles, up from about 700,000 as of 2024, said the report.

